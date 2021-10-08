 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 11, North Point 1
12345RHE
North Point10000152
Liberty (Wentzville)330501100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
North Point3-100-052/4157/12
Liberty (Wentzville)11-144-6161/12163/13

North PointABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylee Caskey (#22, LF, So.)2110000
Caroline Frank (#12, P, Fr.)2010000
Mariah Robinson (#15, 2B, So.)2010000
Cara Caskey (#20, 3B, Fr.)2010000
Leah Zerrer (#27, P, So.)3011100

Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.

