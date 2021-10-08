Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 11, North Point 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|North Point
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3
|3
|0
|5
|0
|11
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|North Point
|3-10
|0-0
|52/4
|157/12
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|11-14
|4-6
|161/12
|163/13
|North Point
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylee Caskey (#22, LF, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Caroline Frank (#12, P, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mariah Robinson (#15, 2B, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cara Caskey (#20, 3B, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leah Zerrer (#27, P, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.