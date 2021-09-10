Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 12, St. Charles West 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|12
|15
|1
|St. Charles West
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4-4
|1-2
|53/7
|27/3
|St. Charles West
|2-3
|2-1
|23/3
|59/7
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Riley Andrzejewski (#7, INF, So.)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Payton Hemmer (#1, INF, Fr.)
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Kozlowski (#20, OF, Jr.)
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marley Nelson (#10, OF, So.)
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Baylie Roetemeyer (#13, C, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kylee Orf (#5, OF, Sr.)
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Evans (#6, INF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Alivia Bartlow (#15, OF, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stella Huesgen (#12, OF, So.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
