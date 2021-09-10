 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 12, St. Charles West 3
1234567RHE
Liberty (Wentzville)031223112151
St. Charles West0002010300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)4-41-253/727/3
St. Charles West2-32-123/359/7

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Riley Andrzejewski (#7, INF, So.)3331000
Payton Hemmer (#1, INF, Fr.)2310000
Sam Kozlowski (#20, OF, Jr.)5131000
Marley Nelson (#10, OF, So.)5121100
Baylie Roetemeyer (#13, C, Fr.)3121000
Kylee Orf (#5, OF, Sr.)5121000
Ella Evans (#6, INF, Sr.)4112100
Alivia Bartlow (#15, OF, So.)3102000
Stella Huesgen (#12, OF, So.)1010000

St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

