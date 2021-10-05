Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 15, Fort Zumwalt East 5

|1
|Fort Zumwalt East
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|6
|3
|4
|2
|15
|15
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|8-10
|2-7
|136/8
|140/8
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|9-14
|4-6
|141/8
|157/9
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Piper Abernathy (#8, OF, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Zoey Arnold (#4, P, So.)
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Andrzejewski (#7, INF, So.)
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Evans (#6, INF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Strother (#2, INF, So.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kylee Orf (#5, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Payton Hemmer (#1, INF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stella Huesgen (#12, OF, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baylie Roetemeyer (#13, C, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
