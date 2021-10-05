 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 15, Fort Zumwalt East 5
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 15, Fort Zumwalt East 5

12345RHE
Fort Zumwalt East11300500
Liberty (Wentzville)0634215152

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East8-102-7136/8140/8
Liberty (Wentzville)9-144-6141/8157/9

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Piper Abernathy (#8, OF, Sr.)3321020
Zoey Arnold (#4, P, So.)4312000
Riley Andrzejewski (#7, INF, So.)4230000
Ella Evans (#6, INF, Sr.)4223000
Anna Strother (#2, INF, So.)3210000
Kylee Orf (#5, OF, Sr.)4143000
Payton Hemmer (#1, INF, Fr.)3113000
Stella Huesgen (#12, OF, So.)3100000
Baylie Roetemeyer (#13, C, Fr.)4012010

