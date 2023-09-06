|R
|H
|E
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|15
|4
|0
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|6-2
|2-1
|75/9
|34/4
|Pattonville
|0-4
|0-2
|2/0
|55/7
People are also reading…
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ella Smith (#5)
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Baylie Roetemeyer (#13, Jr.)
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kiersten York (#15, Jr.)
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zoey Arnold (#4, Sr.)
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Charlotte Thornton (#21)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Strother (#2, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alivia Bartlow (#6)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Murphy (#11)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alyssa Eudy (#18)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brianna Rowland (#10, Sr.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Andrzejewski (#7, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.