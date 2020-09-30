Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 15, St. Charles 0

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5
|1
|9
|15
|12
|0
|St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3-15
|0-9
|50/3
|177/10
|St. Charles
|6-9
|1-3
|66/4
|110/6
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylee Orf (#5, CF, Jr.)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Abbie Cook (#18, C, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Kozlowski (#20, 3B, So.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Evans (#1, SS, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sarah Bowman (#8, P, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haley Miller (#2, P)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kendall Weber (#15, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ryenne Elbert-Walker (#25, P, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Payden London (#6, OF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Piper Abernathy (#4, OF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.