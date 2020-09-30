 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 15, St. Charles 0
0 comments

Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 15, St. Charles 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
123RHE
Liberty (Wentzville)51915120
St. Charles000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)3-150-950/3177/10
St. Charles6-91-366/4110/6

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylee Orf (#5, CF, Jr.)3333300
Abbie Cook (#18, C, Jr.)3221000
Sam Kozlowski (#20, 3B, So.)3222000
Ella Evans (#1, SS, Jr.)3221100
Sarah Bowman (#8, P, So.)2110000
Haley Miller (#2, P)4111100
Kendall Weber (#15, OF, Sr.)3111100
Ryenne Elbert-Walker (#25, P, Jr.)2101000
Payden London (#6, OF, Sr.)1101000
Piper Abernathy (#4, OF, Jr.)0100000

St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (12-4) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3.…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/261. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) is idle.2. Troy Buchanan (9-3) is idle.3. Washington (12-4) is idle.4. Fox (9-4) is idl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports