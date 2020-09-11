Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 6, St. Charles West 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|St. Charles West
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|5
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Charles West
|0-6
|0-3
|13/2
|62/10
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-4
|0-2
|13/2
|49/8
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylee Orf (#5, CF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Ella Evans (#1, SS, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryenne Elbert-Walker (#25, P, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haley Miller (#2, P)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abbie Cook (#18, C, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Kozlowski (#20, 3B, So.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
