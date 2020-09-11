 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 6, St. Charles West 1
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 6, St. Charles West 1

1234567RHE
St. Charles West1000000100
Liberty (Wentzville)0030030650

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Charles West0-60-313/262/10
Liberty (Wentzville)2-40-213/249/8

St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylee Orf (#5, CF, Jr.)4130110
Ella Evans (#1, SS, Jr.)3111000
Ryenne Elbert-Walker (#25, P, Jr.)2110000
Haley Miller (#2, P)2100000
Abbie Cook (#18, C, Jr.)1101000
Sam Kozlowski (#20, 3B, So.)1101000

