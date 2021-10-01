Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 8, Hazelwood West 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Hazelwood West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Hazelwood West
|10-5
|0-1
|136/8
|92/6
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|6-14
|1-6
|105/7
|147/9
|Hazelwood West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abagail Cafolla (#22, P, Sr.)
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Isabelle Rodgers (#4, CF, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loryn Damico (#12, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alana Dixon (#5, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Mullins (#1, P, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.