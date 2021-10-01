 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 8, Hazelwood West 3
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 8, Hazelwood West 3

1234567RHE
Hazelwood West0000012370
Liberty (Wentzville)2113010800

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Hazelwood West10-50-1136/892/6
Liberty (Wentzville)6-141-6105/7147/9

Hazelwood WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abagail Cafolla (#22, P, Sr.)3231010
Isabelle Rodgers (#4, CF, So.)4110000
Loryn Damico (#12, 3B, Jr.)4011000
Alana Dixon (#5, 2B, Jr.)4010000
Kate Mullins (#1, P, So.)3010000

Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.

