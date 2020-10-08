Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 9, Ursuline 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Ursuline
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|10
|3
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|12
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Ursuline
|2-4
|1-2
|42/7
|56/9
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4-19
|0-10
|64/11
|225/38
|Ursuline
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kaitlyn Thole (#20, P, Fr.)
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Elisa Schmitt (#4, C, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Copeland (#16, 2B, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Hingle (#22, P, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Morgan Jones (#28, OF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Addie Rhea (#27, 1B, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marigrace Steinlage (#12, C, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Emma Weston (#17, 3B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylee Orf (#5, CF, Jr.)
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Riley Andrzejewski (#21, SS, Fr.)
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Evans (#1, SS, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Payden London (#6, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haley Miller (#2, P)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Strother (#11, 2B, Fr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall Weber (#15, OF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
