Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 9, Ursuline 7
1234567RHE
Ursuline21030107103
Liberty (Wentzville)15111009120

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Ursuline2-41-242/756/9
Liberty (Wentzville)4-190-1064/11225/38

UrsulineABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kaitlyn Thole (#20, P, Fr.)4320100
Elisa Schmitt (#4, C, So.)4112000
Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Jr.)3111000
Maddie Copeland (#16, 2B, So.)3110000
Emma Hingle (#22, P, Fr.)4112100
Morgan Jones (#28, OF, Sr.)4010000
Addie Rhea (#27, 1B, So.)4010000
Marigrace Steinlage (#12, C, Fr.)4011100
Emma Weston (#17, 3B, Sr.)3011000

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylee Orf (#5, CF, Jr.)3330120
Riley Andrzejewski (#21, SS, Fr.)2220000
Ella Evans (#1, SS, Jr.)4123010
Payden London (#6, OF, Sr.)2110000
Haley Miller (#2, P)4111000
Anna Strother (#11, 2B, Fr.)1100000
Kendall Weber (#15, OF, Sr.)4033000

