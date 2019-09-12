|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1
|0
|9
|1
|7
|18
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt North
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-7
|1-3
|41/5
|77/9
|Fort Zumwalt North
|2-4
|0-4
|45/5
|47/5
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kate Neumann (#7, IF, Jr.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jenna Christoff (#9, IF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Caiya Bammert (#4, IF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Victoria Martin (#15, P, So.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Thorn (#2, IF, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0