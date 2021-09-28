Box: Lindbergh 10, Parkway West 9

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway West
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|10
|9
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway West
|8-7
|2-2
|100/7
|75/5
|Lindbergh
|7-11
|2-1
|124/8
|156/10
|Parkway West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Allie Waldron (#1, C, Fr.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Goodrich (#2, CF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CJ Heathman (#16, 2B, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexa Smalling (#22, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anastasia Olson (#14, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Wright (#7, C, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rachel Branham (#8, 2B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.