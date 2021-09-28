 Skip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 10, Parkway West 9
Box: Lindbergh 10, Parkway West 9

1234567RHE
Parkway West2001330900
Lindbergh10001801094

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway West8-72-2100/775/5
Lindbergh7-112-1124/8156/10

Parkway West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

LindberghABRHRBI2B3BHR
Allie Waldron (#1, C, Fr.)3321000
Morgan Goodrich (#2, CF, Sr.)4111000
Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Sr.)3110000
CJ Heathman (#16, 2B, Sr.)2110000
Alexa Smalling (#22, OF, Sr.)3111000
Anastasia Olson (#14, OF, Sr.)3111000
Emily Wright (#7, C, Jr.)3112000
Rachel Branham (#8, 2B, Fr.)3112000

