Box: Lindbergh 11, Kirkwood 3
Box: Lindbergh 11, Kirkwood 3

1234567RHE
Kirkwood0010110384
Lindbergh162200011122

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Kirkwood5-143-291/5142/7
Lindbergh9-124-1147/8176/9

KirkwoodABRHRBI2B3BHR
Allie Branstetter (#8, Fr.)3120100
Claire Meyer (#5, So.)3110000
Maddie Hickman (#14, Jr.)3100000
Madisen Butler (#24)4021000
Allie Friar (#12, Jr.)3010100
Madison Johnson (#11, Jr.)3011000
Amanda Mooneyham (#18, Jr.)2010000

LindberghABRHRBI2B3BHR
Morgan Goodrich (#2, CF, Sr.)4322001
Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Sr.)4232100
Emily Wright (#7, C, Jr.)4221110
Madison Reeves (#13, P, Fr.)3210000
Alexa Smalling (#22, OF, Sr.)4111000
Allie Waldron (#1, C, Fr.)3110000
Anastasia Olson (#14, OF, Sr.)4012000
Rachel Branham (#8, 2B, Fr.)4011000

