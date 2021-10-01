Box: Lindbergh 11, Kirkwood 3

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Kirkwood
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|4
|Lindbergh
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|12
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Kirkwood
|5-14
|3-2
|91/5
|142/7
|Lindbergh
|9-12
|4-1
|147/8
|176/9
|Kirkwood
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Allie Branstetter (#8, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Claire Meyer (#5, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Hickman (#14, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madisen Butler (#24)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Allie Friar (#12, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Madison Johnson (#11, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Amanda Mooneyham (#18, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Morgan Goodrich (#2, CF, Sr.)
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Emily Wright (#7, C, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Madison Reeves (#13, P, Fr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexa Smalling (#22, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Allie Waldron (#1, C, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anastasia Olson (#14, OF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rachel Branham (#8, 2B, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
