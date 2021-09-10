Box: Lindbergh 11, Parkway Central 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Lindbergh
|0
|1
|4
|0
|3
|0
|3
|11
|13
|3
|Parkway Central
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lindbergh
|2-5
|1-1
|43/6
|66/9
|Parkway Central
|0-7
|0-2
|18/3
|75/11
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Allie Waldron (#1, C, Fr.)
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Goodrich (#2, CF, Sr.)
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexa Smalling (#22, OF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Anastasia Olson (#14, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hayden Cochran (#9, C, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Genna Wors (#6, OF, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Weltman (#8, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
