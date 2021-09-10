 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lindbergh 11, Parkway Central 4
0 comments

Box: Lindbergh 11, Parkway Central 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
Lindbergh014030311133
Parkway Central0100012400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lindbergh2-51-143/666/9
Parkway Central0-70-218/375/11

LindberghABRHRBI2B3BHR
Allie Waldron (#1, C, Fr.)3330000
Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Sr.)3321000
Morgan Goodrich (#2, CF, Sr.)5220000
Alexa Smalling (#22, OF, Sr.)3222100
Anastasia Olson (#14, OF, Sr.)3112000
Hayden Cochran (#9, C, Sr.)2013100
Genna Wors (#6, OF, So.)2010000
Grace Weltman (#8, 3B, Jr.)4012000

Parkway Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/61. Marquette (4-2) was idle.2. Summit (8-0) was idle.3. Troy Buchanan (4-5) was idle.4. Eureka (7-0) was idle.5. For…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/71. Marquette (4-2) was idle.2. Summit (8-0) was idle.3. Troy Buchanan (5-5) def. Timberland (5-2), 8-0.4. Eureka (7-…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/31. Marquette (4-2) was idle.2. Summit (8-0) vs. Parkway Central (0-4), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3. Troy Buchanan (4-5) l…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/81. Marquette (5-2) def. Seckman (5-3), 13-4.2. Summit (9-0) def. Parkway West (4-3), 9-4.3. Troy Buchanan (5-5) was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News