Box: Lindbergh 13, Parkway South 9
Box: Lindbergh 13, Parkway South 9

12345RHE
Lindbergh3011813146
Parkway South11151900

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lindbergh3-61-158/685/9
Parkway South8-31-178/943/5

LindberghABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alexa Smalling (#22, OF, Sr.)3321100
Allie Waldron (#1, C, Fr.)3231000
Morgan Goodrich (#2, CF, Sr.)4230000
Anastasia Olson (#14, OF, Sr.)3211000
Emily Wright (#7, C, Jr.)4123100
Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Sr.)4122000
Sydney Jones (#3, 2B, Fr.)0100000
Hayden Cochran (#9, C, Sr.)3102000
CJ Heathman (#16, 2B, Sr.)2010000

Parkway South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

