Box: Lindbergh 13, Parkway South 9

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Lindbergh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|8
|13
|14
|6
|Parkway South
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|9
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lindbergh
|3-6
|1-1
|58/6
|85/9
|Parkway South
|8-3
|1-1
|78/9
|43/5
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alexa Smalling (#22, OF, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Allie Waldron (#1, C, Fr.)
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Goodrich (#2, CF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anastasia Olson (#14, OF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Wright (#7, C, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sydney Jones (#3, 2B, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hayden Cochran (#9, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|CJ Heathman (#16, 2B, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
