Box: Lindbergh 14, Parkway North 10
1234567RHE
Parkway North13042001000
Lindbergh1310000014125

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway North8-50-0106/855/4
Lindbergh4-61-279/690/7

Parkway North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

LindberghABRHRBI2B3BHR
Morgan Goodrich (#2, SS, Jr.)5321000
Hayden Cochran (#9, C, Jr.)4233200
Alexa Smalling (#22, CF, Jr.)4211000
Sam Waldron (#1, P, Sr.)3212100
Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Jr.)4120100
CJ Heathman (#16, 2B, Jr.)3111000
Anastasia Olson (#14, P, Jr.)3100000
Kelsey Cochran (#4, P, So.)0100000
Macy Harris (#10, OF, Jr.)3100000
Emily Wright (#7, C, So.)4022000

Sports