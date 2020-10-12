Box: Lindbergh 14, Parkway North 10

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway North
|1
|3
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|12
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway North
|8-5
|0-0
|106/8
|55/4
|Lindbergh
|4-6
|1-2
|79/6
|90/7
|Parkway North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Morgan Goodrich (#2, SS, Jr.)
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hayden Cochran (#9, C, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Alexa Smalling (#22, CF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Waldron (#1, P, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|CJ Heathman (#16, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anastasia Olson (#14, P, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelsey Cochran (#4, P, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macy Harris (#10, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Wright (#7, C, So.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
