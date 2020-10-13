Box: Lindbergh 15, Mehlville 0

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Mehlville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|6
|9
|0
|15
|12
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Mehlville
|2-7
|1-0
|40/4
|119/13
|Lindbergh
|5-6
|1-2
|94/10
|90/10
|Mehlville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Hayden Cochran (#9, C, Jr.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Jr.)
|3
|2
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alexa Smalling (#22, CF, Jr.)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Waldron (#1, P, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Wright (#7, C, So.)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Morgan Goodrich (#2, SS, Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|CJ Heathman (#16, 2B, Jr.)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Genna Wors (#6, OF, Fr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.