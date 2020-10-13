 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lindbergh 15, Mehlville 0
0 comments

Box: Lindbergh 15, Mehlville 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
123RHE
Mehlville000000
Lindbergh69015122

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Mehlville2-71-040/4119/13
Lindbergh5-61-294/1090/10

Mehlville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

LindberghABRHRBI2B3BHR
Hayden Cochran (#9, C, Jr.)3321000
Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Jr.)3234110
Alexa Smalling (#22, CF, Jr.)2222000
Sam Waldron (#1, P, Sr.)3223000
Emily Wright (#7, C, So.)1212010
Morgan Goodrich (#2, SS, Jr.)2210100
CJ Heathman (#16, 2B, Jr.)1111000
Genna Wors (#6, OF, Fr.)1100000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports