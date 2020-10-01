 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lindbergh 16, Pattonville 4
0 comments

Box: Lindbergh 16, Pattonville 4

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12345RHE
Pattonville40000400
Lindbergh5272016165

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Pattonville0-10-04/416/16
Lindbergh2-20-127/2724/24

Pattonville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

LindberghABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sam Waldron (#1, P, Sr.)2422000
Morgan Goodrich (#2, SS, Jr.)3321100
Emily Wright (#7, C, So.)3231110
Hayden Cochran (#9, C, Jr.)4223020
Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Jr.)4222010
Alexa Smalling (#22, CF, Jr.)3122000
Rylee Joy (#24, OF, So.)2110000
CJ Heathman (#16, 2B, Jr.)3110000
Anastasia Olson (#14, P, Jr.)3011000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (12-4) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3.…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/261. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) is idle.2. Troy Buchanan (9-3) is idle.3. Washington (12-4) is idle.4. Fox (9-4) is idl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports