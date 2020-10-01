Box: Lindbergh 16, Pattonville 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Pattonville
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|5
|2
|7
|2
|0
|16
|16
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Pattonville
|0-1
|0-0
|4/4
|16/16
|Lindbergh
|2-2
|0-1
|27/27
|24/24
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sam Waldron (#1, P, Sr.)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Goodrich (#2, SS, Jr.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Emily Wright (#7, C, So.)
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hayden Cochran (#9, C, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Alexa Smalling (#22, CF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rylee Joy (#24, OF, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CJ Heathman (#16, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anastasia Olson (#14, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
