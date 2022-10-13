Box: Lindbergh 2, Seckman 1

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Seckman
|17-11
|5-3
|168/6
|114/4
|Lindbergh
|20-9
|8-0
|130/5
|108/4
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Allie Waldron (#1, C, So.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Emily Wright (#7, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Weltman (#22, OF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiaura Lewis (#13, DP, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0