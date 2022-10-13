 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 2, Seckman 1

  • 0
1234567RHE
Seckman0001000100
Lindbergh1010000250

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Seckman17-115-3168/6114/4
Lindbergh20-98-0130/5108/4

Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.

LindberghABRHRBI2B3BHR
Allie Waldron (#1, C, So.)3221101
Emily Wright (#7, C, Sr.)3011000
Grace Weltman (#22, OF, Sr.)2010000
Kiaura Lewis (#13, DP, Fr.)2010000

