Box: Lindbergh 2, Seckman 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Lindbergh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Seckman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lindbergh
|5-3
|1-0
|29/4
|39/5
|Seckman
|6-3
|2-2
|51/6
|23/3
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Riley Karsznia (#14, IF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Josie Lindsey (#28, SS, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Emma Maness (#8, 3B, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Audrey Davis (#7, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Deen (#12, C, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0