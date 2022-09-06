 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 2, Seckman 1

12345RHE
Lindbergh20000200
Seckman00001172

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lindbergh5-31-029/439/5
Seckman6-32-251/623/3

Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Riley Karsznia (#14, IF, Jr.)3120000
Josie Lindsey (#28, SS, Sr.)3021100
Emma Maness (#8, 3B, So.)3010000
Audrey Davis (#7, OF, So.)3010000
Grace Deen (#12, C, Sr.)4010100

