Box: Lindbergh 3, Lafayette 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Lindbergh
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lindbergh
|3-2
|0-0
|20/4
|28/6
|Lafayette
|1-2
|0-0
|11/2
|3/1
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Allie Waldron (#1, C, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Wright (#7, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peyton Fleck (#13, P, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicole Thomas (#5, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kristen Cochran (#16, 1B, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.