Box: Lindbergh 4, Jackson 3

1234567RHE
Jackson1000200300
Lindbergh1020001454

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Jackson2-20-018/411/3
Lindbergh4-30-027/738/10

Jackson
Individual stats Have not been reported.

LindberghABRHRBI2B3BHR
MaryJane Abercrombie (#14, SS, Fr.)3120100
Kristen Cochran (#16, 1B, Fr.)3111001
Allie Waldron (#1, C, So.)3110000
Nicole Thomas (#5, P, Jr.)2100000
Peyton Fleck (#13, P, Fr.)1011100

