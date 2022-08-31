Box: Lindbergh 4, Jackson 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|4
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Jackson
|2-2
|0-0
|18/4
|11/3
|Lindbergh
|4-3
|0-0
|27/7
|38/10
|Jackson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|MaryJane Abercrombie (#14, SS, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kristen Cochran (#16, 1B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Allie Waldron (#1, C, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicole Thomas (#5, P, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peyton Fleck (#13, P, Fr.)
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0