Box: Lindbergh 6, Kelly 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Lindbergh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|6
|10
|1
|Kelly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lindbergh
|2-0
|0-0
|13/6
|4/2
|Kelly
|0-1
|0-0
|2/1
|6/3
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ellison Wigger (#8, 3B, Fr.)
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allie Waldron (#1, C, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Alexis Schmidt (#11, OF, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rachel Branham (#4, 2B, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peyton Fleck (#13, P, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Wright (#7, C, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gabby McBride (#6, P, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicole Thomas (#5, P, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kristen Cochran (#16, 1B, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly
|Individual stats Have not been reported.