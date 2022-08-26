 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 6, Kelly 2

  • 0
1234567RHE
Lindbergh00002406101
Kelly0000200200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lindbergh2-00-013/64/2
Kelly0-10-02/16/3

LindberghABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ellison Wigger (#8, 3B, Fr.)3200000
Allie Waldron (#1, C, So.)4123001
Alexis Schmidt (#11, OF, So.)4120000
Rachel Branham (#4, 2B, So.)3110000
Peyton Fleck (#13, P, Fr.)0100000
Emily Wright (#7, C, Sr.)4022000
Gabby McBride (#6, P, So.)4010000
Nicole Thomas (#5, P, Jr.)4010000
Kristen Cochran (#16, 1B, Fr.)3010000

Kelly
Individual stats Have not been reported.

