|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lindbergh
|8-5
|2-0
|78/6
|46/4
|Fort Zumwalt West
|4-9
|0-2
|66/5
|84/6
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Mackenzie Knehans (#33, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaylee Brock (#12, IF, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Shelby Weydert (#23, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Entwistle (#10, P, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaelyn Thomas (#18, P, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelsey Sawvell (#8, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nalla Houston (#1, OF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Savannah Greathouse (#14, P, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0