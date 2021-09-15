 Skip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 7, Fox 4
Box: Lindbergh 7, Fox 4

123456RHE
Fox210100400
Lindbergh421000784

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fox11-81-0109/692/5
Lindbergh4-81-175/4107/6

Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.

LindberghABRHRBI2B3BHR
Morgan Goodrich (#2, CF, Sr.)4220000
Hayden Cochran (#9, C, Sr.)3122000
Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Sr.)3110000
Alexa Smalling (#22, OF, Sr.)3111100
Emily Wright (#7, C, Jr.)3111100
Allie Waldron (#1, C, Fr.)1101000
Genna Wors (#6, OF, So.)3011000

Ten Hochman: Nootball! Cards’ Lars Nootbaar’s catch of a home run ball becomes latest highlight of wild card run

News