Box: Lindbergh 7, Fox 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Fox
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|8
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fox
|11-8
|1-0
|109/6
|92/5
|Lindbergh
|4-8
|1-1
|75/4
|107/6
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Morgan Goodrich (#2, CF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hayden Cochran (#9, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexa Smalling (#22, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Emily Wright (#7, C, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Allie Waldron (#1, C, Fr.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Genna Wors (#6, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.