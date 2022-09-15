 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Box: Lindbergh 7, Kirkwood 3

  • 0
1234567RHE
Kirkwood0010020300
Lindbergh00041207101

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Kirkwood5-90-375/589/6
Lindbergh12-53-083/671/5

Kirkwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.

LindberghABRHRBI2B3BHR
Allie Waldron (#1, C, So.)4223020
Rachel Branham (#4, 2B, So.)3220000
Nicole Thomas (#5, P, Jr.)3121010
Kristen Cochran (#16, 1B, Fr.)4120000
Grace Weltman (#22, OF, Sr.)2111000
MaryJane Abercrombie (#14, SS, Fr.)4011100

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

300-yard rushers, unstoppable forwards: Our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area fall softball rankings, Week 3

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (10-1)12. Eureka (7-1)23. Marquette (5-1)44. Troy Buchanan (10…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News