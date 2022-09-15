Box: Lindbergh 7, Kirkwood 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Kirkwood
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|0
|7
|10
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Kirkwood
|5-9
|0-3
|75/5
|89/6
|Lindbergh
|12-5
|3-0
|83/6
|71/5
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Allie Waldron (#1, C, So.)
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Rachel Branham (#4, 2B, So.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicole Thomas (#5, P, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kristen Cochran (#16, 1B, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Weltman (#22, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|MaryJane Abercrombie (#14, SS, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0