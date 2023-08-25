|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Lindbergh
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|4
|2
|Marquette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lindbergh
|1-1
|0-0
|12/6
|11/6
|Marquette
|0-2
|0-0
|3/2
|16/8
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Allie Waldron (#1, C, Jr.)
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Kristen Cochran (#16, CF, So.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiaura Lewis (#22, OF, So.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicole Thomas (#5, 3B, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marlee Steiner (#11, P, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.