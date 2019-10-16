Subscribe for 99¢
1234567RHE
Fox0001610800
Lindbergh600103010133

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fox9-145-3135/6149/6
Lindbergh7-150-6139/6237/10

Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.

LindberghABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sam Waldron (#1, SS, Jr.)3231000
Morgan Goodrich (#2, OF, So.)4220100
CJ Heathman (#16, SS, So.)3121000
Hayden Cochran (#9, 1B, So.)4121000
Alexa Smalling (#8, P, So.)3110000
Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, So.)4111100
Kelsey Cochran (#3, P, Fr.)0100000
Megan Neaf (#22, 2B, Sr.)0100000
Josie Hutcheson (#6, C, Sr.)4024100

