|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fox
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|10
|13
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fox
|9-14
|5-3
|135/6
|149/6
|Lindbergh
|7-15
|0-6
|139/6
|237/10
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sam Waldron (#1, SS, Jr.)
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Goodrich (#2, OF, So.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|CJ Heathman (#16, SS, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hayden Cochran (#9, 1B, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alexa Smalling (#8, P, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kelsey Cochran (#3, P, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Megan Neaf (#22, 2B, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Josie Hutcheson (#6, C, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0