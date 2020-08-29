 Skip to main content
Box: Linn 10, De Soto 4
Box: Linn 10, De Soto 4

12345RHE
Linn262001000
De Soto10030465

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Linn1-40-023/545/9
De Soto0-40-010/226/5

Linn
Individual stats Have not been reported.

De SotoABRHRBI2B3BHR
Mackenzie Cluff (#24, 3B, So.)2120000
Bailee Howard (#5, 2B, Sr.)3110100
Trista Grobe (#14, SS, Jr.)2110100
Hanna Eberhardt (#1, 1B, Jr.)2113001
Madison Hayes-Gowen (#10, 1B, Sr.)3011000

