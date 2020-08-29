Box: Logan-Rogersville 8, Sullivan 4

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Logan-Rogersville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Sullivan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Logan-Rogersville
|4-0
|0-0
|29/7
|6/2
|Sullivan
|2-1
|0-0
|19/5
|13/3
|Logan-Rogersville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Sullivan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kayla Ulrich (#15, 5-4, SS, So.)
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hanna Johanning (#11, 5-7, P, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Madyson Stahl (#5, 5-5, U, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Branson (#10, 5-3, OF, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaedin Blakenship (#27, 5-10, P, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
