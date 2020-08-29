 Skip to main content
Box: Logan-Rogersville 8, Sullivan 4
Box: Logan-Rogersville 8, Sullivan 4

1234567RHE
Logan-Rogersville0000000800
Sullivan0000000452

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Logan-Rogersville4-00-029/76/2
Sullivan2-10-019/513/3

Logan-Rogersville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SullivanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kayla Ulrich (#15, 5-4, SS, So.)2121110
Hanna Johanning (#11, 5-7, P, Sr.)2113001
Madyson Stahl (#5, 5-5, U, Sr.)3110000
Riley Branson (#10, 5-3, OF, Jr.)1100000
Jaedin Blakenship (#27, 5-10, P, So.)2010000

