Box: Lutheran South 1, Sikeston 0

1234567RHE
Lutheran South0100000160
Sikeston0000000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lutheran South6-50-055/541/4
Sikeston1-20-010/113/1

Lutheran SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sarah Bussen (#23, 3B, Fr.)2100000
Lindy French (#8, SS, Jr.)4020000
Maria Goebel (#11, OF, Jr.)2011000
Oliva Flieg (#22, 1B, So.)3010000
Danielle Duke (#13, P, So.)4010000
Olivia Rabbitt (#9, OF, Sr.)3010000

Sikeston
Individual stats Have not been reported.

