Box: Lutheran South 1, Sikeston 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Lutheran South
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Sikeston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lutheran South
|6-5
|0-0
|55/5
|41/4
|Sikeston
|1-2
|0-0
|10/1
|13/1
|Lutheran South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sarah Bussen (#23, 3B, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindy French (#8, SS, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maria Goebel (#11, OF, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Oliva Flieg (#22, 1B, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Danielle Duke (#13, P, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Rabbitt (#9, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sikeston
|Individual stats Have not been reported.