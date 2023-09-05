|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fox
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lutheran South
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|10
|15
|0
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fox
|0-3
|0-1
|12/4
|32/11
|Lutheran South
|5-3
|0-0
|61/20
|39/13
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Oliva Flieg (#22, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ashlynn Maness (#10, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wyatt Haines (#9, Fr.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Courtwright (#6, Fr.)
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lindy French (#8, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Danielle Duke (#13, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ella Robinson (#14, So.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Lorenz (#30, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Maria Goebel (#11, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaitlyn Moore (#23, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0