Box: Lutheran South 13, Notre Dame 1
Box: Lutheran South 13, Notre Dame 1

1234567RHE
Lutheran South101021813160
Notre Dame0000010100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lutheran South12-81-0134/689/4
Notre Dame9-140-5149/7162/8

Lutheran SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lexi Filkins (#55, 2B, Jr.)4443002
Hannah Kramer (#33, C, Sr.)4334011
Lindy French (#8, SS, So.)5212100
Erin Acheson (#6, P, Sr.)4122000
Oliva Flieg (#22, IF, Fr.)3121000
Ashlynn Maness (#10, 3B, Fr.)5111000
Erika Winston (#3, Jr.)2100000
Taylor Lorenz (#30, 1B, So.)5030000

Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.

