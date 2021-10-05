Box: Lutheran South 13, Notre Dame 1

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Lutheran South
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|8
|13
|16
|0
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lutheran South
|12-8
|1-0
|134/6
|89/4
|Notre Dame
|9-14
|0-5
|149/7
|162/8
|Lutheran South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lexi Filkins (#55, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Hannah Kramer (#33, C, Sr.)
|4
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lindy French (#8, SS, So.)
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Erin Acheson (#6, P, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Oliva Flieg (#22, IF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ashlynn Maness (#10, 3B, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Erika Winston (#3, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Lorenz (#30, 1B, So.)
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Notre Dame
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
