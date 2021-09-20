 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran South 16, Lutheran St. Charles 1
Box: Lutheran South 16, Lutheran St. Charles 1

1234RHE
Lutheran St. Charles1000145
Lutheran South471416110

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles2-91-143/4125/11
Lutheran South8-30-083/828/3

Lutheran St. CharlesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Chloe Reed (#20, 5-10, SS, Fr.)2110000
Liliana Magers (#24, OF, Fr.)2010100
Rachael Small (#8, OF, Jr.)2010000
Ashley Martin (#10, C, Jr.)2010000

Lutheran SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lindy French (#8, SS, So.)2421000
Lexi Filkins (#55, 2B, Jr.)1311000
Hannah Kramer (#33, C, Sr.)4212100
Danielle Duke (#13, OF, Fr.)3211000
Taylor Lorenz (#30, 1B, So.)3134100
Ashlynn Maness (#10, 3B, Fr.)3122000
Erin Acheson (#6, P, Sr.)3111000
Sammi Wientge (#7, OF, Sr.)0100000
Oliva Flieg (#22, IF, Fr.)1100000

