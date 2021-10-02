 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran South 2, Webster Groves 2
1234567RHE
Lutheran South0010001250
Webster Groves1010000200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lutheran South11-81-0121/688/4
Webster Groves11-133-2143/7167/8

Lutheran SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Oliva Flieg (#22, IF, Fr.)2110000
Lexi Filkins (#55, 2B, Jr.)2100000
Lindy French (#8, SS, So.)4020000
Hannah Kramer (#33, C, Sr.)2012000
Ashlynn Maness (#10, 3B, Fr.)4010000

Webster Groves
Individual stats Have not been reported.

