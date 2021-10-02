Box: Lutheran South 2, Webster Groves 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Webster Groves
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lutheran South
|11-8
|1-0
|121/6
|88/4
|Webster Groves
|11-13
|3-2
|143/7
|167/8
|Lutheran South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Oliva Flieg (#22, IF, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Filkins (#55, 2B, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindy French (#8, SS, So.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Kramer (#33, C, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ashlynn Maness (#10, 3B, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Webster Groves
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
