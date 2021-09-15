Box: Lutheran South 4, Affton 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|0
|Affton
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lutheran South
|7-2
|0-0
|59/7
|18/2
|Affton
|1-6
|1-1
|26/3
|76/8
|Lutheran South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Erin Acheson (#6, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Danielle Duke (#13, OF, Fr.)
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Lindy French (#8, SS, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Filkins (#55, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashlynn Maness (#10, 3B, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.