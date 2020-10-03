 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran South 4, Parkway North 0
1234567RHE
Parkway North0000000000
Lutheran South0202000470

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway North2-30-031/619/4
Lutheran South3-11-032/629/6

Parkway North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Lutheran SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lindsey Maness (#10, RF, Sr.)2211000
Taylor Lorenz (#30, 3B, Fr.)3110100
Laney Montgomery (#3, LF, Fr.)3110100
Lexi Filkins (#55, 1B, So.)3010100
Grace Weltman (#22, RF, So.)2012000
Hannah Kramer (#33, C, Jr.)3010000
Sammi Wientge (#7, CF, Jr.)2010000

