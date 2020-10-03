Box: Lutheran South 4, Parkway North 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran South
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway North
|2-3
|0-0
|31/6
|19/4
|Lutheran South
|3-1
|1-0
|32/6
|29/6
|Parkway North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lindsey Maness (#10, RF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Lorenz (#30, 3B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Laney Montgomery (#3, LF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lexi Filkins (#55, 1B, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Grace Weltman (#22, RF, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Kramer (#33, C, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sammi Wientge (#7, CF, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
