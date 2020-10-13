Box: Lutheran South 8, Herculaneum 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Lutheran South
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|8
|13
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Herculaneum
|0-14
|0-7
|27/2
|200/14
|Lutheran South
|6-4
|1-0
|61/4
|74/5
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lexi Filkins (#55, 1B, So.)
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindsey Maness (#10, RF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Erin Acheson (#6, P, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hannah Kramer (#33, C, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor Lorenz (#30, 3B, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Laney Montgomery (#3, LF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sammi Wientge (#7, CF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.