Box: Lutheran South 8, Herculaneum 6
Box: Lutheran South 8, Herculaneum 6

1234567RHE
Herculaneum0006000600
Lutheran South21014008130

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Herculaneum0-140-727/2200/14
Lutheran South6-41-061/474/5

Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Lutheran SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lexi Filkins (#55, 1B, So.)4230000
Lindsey Maness (#10, RF, Sr.)2221000
Erin Acheson (#6, P, Jr.)4220010
Hannah Kramer (#33, C, Jr.)4122100
Taylor Lorenz (#30, 3B, Fr.)2112000
Laney Montgomery (#3, LF, Fr.)3021000
Sammi Wientge (#7, CF, Jr.)3011000

