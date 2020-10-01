 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran South 8, Notre Dame 6
1234567RHE
Notre Dame0021003683
Lutheran South1030130800

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Notre Dame1-20-013/416/5
Lutheran South1-00-08/36/2

Notre DameABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kaitlyn Hess (Jr.)4220000
Samantha Foppe (Sr.)4123100
Rachel Schultes (Sr.)4110000
Allison Kaiser (Sr.)3110100
Ally Curry (Jr.)3111000
Mackenzie Thompson (Sr.)4011000

Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

