Box: Lutheran South 8, Parkway Central 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway Central
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Lutheran South
|0
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|10
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway Central
|0-5
|0-0
|13/3
|52/10
|Lutheran South
|3-1
|0-0
|20/4
|9/2
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sammi Wientge (#7, OF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Danielle Duke (#13, OF, Fr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Filkins (#55, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Erin Acheson (#6, P, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindy French (#8, SS, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Lorenz (#30, 1B, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashlynn Maness (#10, 3B, Fr.)
|3
|0
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hannah Kramer (#33, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0