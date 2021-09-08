 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lutheran South 8, Parkway Central 2
0 comments

Box: Lutheran South 8, Parkway Central 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
Parkway Central1000001200
Lutheran South01511008100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway Central0-50-013/352/10
Lutheran South3-10-020/49/2

Parkway Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Lutheran SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sammi Wientge (#7, OF, Sr.)2211000
Danielle Duke (#13, OF, Fr.)3210000
Lexi Filkins (#55, 2B, Jr.)4121000
Erin Acheson (#6, P, Sr.)4110000
Lindy French (#8, SS, So.)3110000
Taylor Lorenz (#30, 1B, So.)4110000
Ashlynn Maness (#10, 3B, Fr.)3024010
Hannah Kramer (#33, C, Sr.)3011000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/61. Marquette (4-2) was idle.2. Summit (8-0) was idle.3. Troy Buchanan (4-5) was idle.4. Eureka (7-0) was idle.5. For…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/11. Marquette (4-1) def. Pattonville (2-1), 12-0.2. Summit (7-0) def. St. Joseph's (0-1), 7-5.3. Troy Buchanan (4-2) …

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/31. Marquette (4-2) was idle.2. Summit (8-0) vs. Parkway Central (0-4), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3. Troy Buchanan (4-5) l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News