Box: Lutheran St. Charles 17, McCluer South-Berkeley 0

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|McCluer South-Berkeley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran St. Charles
|0
|1
|16
|17
|10
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|McCluer South-Berkeley
|1-3
|1-1
|4/1
|62/16
|Lutheran St. Charles
|6-14
|3-1
|122/30
|213/53
|McCluer South-Berkeley
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran St. Charles
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Molly Miller (#17, P, Fr.)
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Megan Aulbert (#18, 6-2, 2ND, Jr.)
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Violet Schneider (#14, OF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rachael Small (#8, OF, Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Klara Bulla (#16, 3RD, Fr.)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grace Johnson (#19, 1ST, Fr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Martin (#10, C, Jr.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chloe Reed (#20, 5-10, SS, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Isabella Cruz (#6, OF, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.