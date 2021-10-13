 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 17, McCluer South-Berkeley 0
0 comments

Box: Lutheran St. Charles 17, McCluer South-Berkeley 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
123RHE
McCluer South-Berkeley000000
Lutheran St. Charles011617100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
McCluer South-Berkeley1-31-14/162/16
Lutheran St. Charles6-143-1122/30213/53

McCluer South-Berkeley
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Lutheran St. CharlesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Molly Miller (#17, P, Fr.)2301000
Megan Aulbert (#18, 6-2, 2ND, Jr.)3232010
Violet Schneider (#14, OF, Jr.)3224000
Rachael Small (#8, OF, Jr.)2210000
Klara Bulla (#16, 3RD, Fr.)2212010
Grace Johnson (#19, 1ST, Fr.)2211000
Ashley Martin (#10, C, Jr.)2200000
Chloe Reed (#20, 5-10, SS, Fr.)4124200
Isabella Cruz (#6, OF, Jr.)1100000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Vince Coleman vs. The Tarp. Looking back at a weird moment in Cardinals’ history, from this day in 1985​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/111. Eureka (24-1) was idle.2. Washington (26-5) def. Union (8-17), 17-1.3. Summit (26-2) def. Fox (15-15), 9-8.4. M…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/71. Eureka (22-1) def. Sullivan (19-7), 11-8.2. Washington (24-5) def. Fort Zumwalt East (8-11), 10-0.3. Summit (25-…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/101. Eureka (24-1) was idle.2. Washington (25-5) was idle.3. Summit (25-2) was idle.4. Marquette (23-8) was idle.5. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News