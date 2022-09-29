Box: Maplewood-RH 19, Hancock 1

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Maplewood-RH
|12
|7
|0
|19
|15
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Maplewood-RH
|4-9
|2-3
|75/6
|145/11
|Hancock
|1-9
|0-5
|51/4
|170/13
|Maplewood-RH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lillian Watkins (Sr.)
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lucy Metcalf (Fr.)
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minta Reeves (Fr.)
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Katelyn Vasey (Sr.)
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Katy Corcoran (Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jadyn Garneau (Jr.)
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sierra Long (So.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claire Moylan (Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaleic Wilson (So.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hancock
|Individual stats Have not been reported.