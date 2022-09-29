 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Maplewood-RH 19, Hancock 1

  • 0
123RHE
Maplewood-RH127019150
Hancock100100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Maplewood-RH4-92-375/6145/11
Hancock1-90-551/4170/13

Maplewood-RHABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lillian Watkins (Sr.)3330001
Lucy Metcalf (Fr.)3320000
Minta Reeves (Fr.)3310000
Katelyn Vasey (Sr.)4310000
Katy Corcoran (Jr.)3210000
Jadyn Garneau (Jr.)3130001
Sierra Long (So.)3120000
Claire Moylan (Fr.)3120000
Jaleic Wilson (So.)3100000

Hancock
Individual stats Have not been reported.

