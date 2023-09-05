|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Maplewood-RH
|12
|3
|5
|20
|11
|0
|Hazelwood Central
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Maplewood-RH
|2-2
|1-1
|37/9
|42/10
|Hazelwood Central
|0-3
|0-2
|13/3
|63/16
|Maplewood-RH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Minta Reeves (So.)
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Cara McGoogan Thomas (So.)
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Simonis
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jadyn Garneau (Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Claire Moylan (So.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Sabath (So.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlotte Darst (So.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Loos (Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Katy Corcoran (Sr.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hazelwood Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.