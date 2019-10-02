|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Bayless
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Maplewood-RH
|10
|1
|5
|3
|19
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Bayless
|3-12
|0-8
|125/8
|262/17
|Maplewood-RH
|5-5
|3-4
|80/5
|73/5
|Bayless
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylie Diefenbach (#12, INF, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Colleen Peery (#20, UTI, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mykel Brooks (#13, OF, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mileena Williams (#1, P, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Katie Lacroix (#7, P, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kecia Lormine (#19, OF, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maplewood-RH
|Individual stats Have not been reported.