1234RHE
Bayless0040450
Maplewood-RH101531900

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Bayless3-120-8125/8262/17
Maplewood-RH5-53-480/573/5

BaylessABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylie Diefenbach (#12, INF, So.)3111000
Colleen Peery (#20, UTI, So.)2111000
Mykel Brooks (#13, OF, So.)2111000
Mileena Williams (#1, P, Sr.)0100000
Katie Lacroix (#7, P, Jr.)2011000
Kecia Lormine (#19, OF, So.)2010000

Maplewood-RH
Individual stats Have not been reported.

