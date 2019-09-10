Subscribe for 99¢
123RHE
Maplewood-RH46919180
Bayless000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Maplewood-RH2-11-131/1017/6
Bayless1-40-329/1079/26

Maplewood-RHABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lilly Harbaugh (#23)2424200
Chloe Swedlund (#4)3333100
Emma Cort (So.)3334100
Aviva Kiernan (#7)2322000
Victoria Chandler (So.)4222000
Katelyn Vasey (#2)2222000
Lilly Watkins (#16)3131000
Hailey Jones (So.)2100000
Kateri Gutting (Jr.)3011000

Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.

