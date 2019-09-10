|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Maplewood-RH
|4
|6
|9
|19
|18
|0
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Maplewood-RH
|2-1
|1-1
|31/10
|17/6
|Bayless
|1-4
|0-3
|29/10
|79/26
|Maplewood-RH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lilly Harbaugh (#23)
|2
|4
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Chloe Swedlund (#4)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Emma Cort (So.)
|3
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Aviva Kiernan (#7)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Victoria Chandler (So.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Katelyn Vasey (#2)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lilly Watkins (#16)
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hailey Jones (So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kateri Gutting (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.