Box: Marquette 1, Hillsboro 0
Box: Marquette 1, Hillsboro 0

RHE
Hillsboro000
Marquette190

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Hillsboro11-51-099/634/2
Marquette13-41-0131/849/3

Hillsboro
Individual stats Have not been reported.

MarquetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Elizabeth Peterson (#9, OF, Sr.)0100000
Jess Willsey (#26, IF, Sr.)4020100
Sophia Dunn (#3, OF, Sr.)3020000
Lauren Argo (#5, C, Sr.)3020100
Noelle Politte (#17, IF, Sr.)2011000
Carle Bachman (#12, OF, So.)3010000
Aubrey Watson (#37, C)3010100

