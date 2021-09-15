Box: Marquette 1, Hillsboro 0

|R
|H
|E
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|0
|Marquette
|1
|9
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Hillsboro
|11-5
|1-0
|99/6
|34/2
|Marquette
|13-4
|1-0
|131/8
|49/3
|Hillsboro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Elizabeth Peterson (#9, OF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jess Willsey (#26, IF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sophia Dunn (#3, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Argo (#5, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Noelle Politte (#17, IF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carle Bachman (#12, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrey Watson (#37, C)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
