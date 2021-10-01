 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 1, Troy Buchanan 0
Box: Marquette 1, Troy Buchanan 0

1234567RHE
Troy Buchanan0000000000
Marquette0010000140

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Troy Buchanan16-96-3121/583/3
Marquette20-73-2183/765/2

Troy Buchanan
Individual stats Have not been reported.

MarquetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Megan Murphy (#10, IF, Sr.)2111001
Kami Matthews (#7, IF, Sr.)1010000
Noelle Politte (#17, IF, Sr.)1010000
Mackenzie Gieseler (#24, IF, Sr.)3010000

