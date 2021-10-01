Box: Marquette 1, Troy Buchanan 0

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Troy Buchanan
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|16-9
|6-3
|121/5
|83/3
|Marquette
|20-7
|3-2
|183/7
|65/2
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Megan Murphy (#10, IF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kami Matthews (#7, IF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Noelle Politte (#17, IF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Gieseler (#24, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
