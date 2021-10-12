 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 10, Lebanon 0
Box: Marquette 10, Lebanon 0

RHE
Lebanon000
Marquette1090

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lebanon0-10-00/010/10
Marquette24-83-3221/22180/80

Lebanon
Individual stats Have not been reported.

MarquetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jess Willsey (#26, IF, Sr.)2324002
Mackenzie Gieseler (#24, IF, Sr.)3120100
Natalie Cox (#36, P, Jr.)1111001
Sophia Dunn (#3, OF, Sr.)1110000
Noelle Politte (#17, IF, Sr.)3111001
Lauren Argo (#5, C, Sr.)3113001
Megan Murphy (#10, IF, Sr.)2111001
Carle Bachman (#12, OF, So.)3100000

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/51. Eureka (20-1) def. Marquette (21-8), 8-1.2. Washington (22-5) def. Francis Howell North (15-9), 5-0.3. Summit (2…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/71. Eureka (22-1) def. Sullivan (19-7), 11-8.2. Washington (24-5) def. Fort Zumwalt East (8-11), 10-0.3. Summit (25-…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/101. Eureka (24-1) was idle.2. Washington (25-5) was idle.3. Summit (25-2) was idle.4. Marquette (23-8) was idle.5. …

