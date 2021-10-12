Box: Marquette 10, Lebanon 0

|R
|H
|E
|Lebanon
|0
|0
|0
|Marquette
|10
|9
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lebanon
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|10/10
|Marquette
|24-8
|3-3
|221/221
|80/80
|Lebanon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jess Willsey (#26, IF, Sr.)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Mackenzie Gieseler (#24, IF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Natalie Cox (#36, P, Jr.)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sophia Dunn (#3, OF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Noelle Politte (#17, IF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lauren Argo (#5, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Megan Murphy (#10, IF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Carle Bachman (#12, OF, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
