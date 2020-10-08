 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 11, Hillsboro 0
Box: Marquette 11, Hillsboro 0

12345RHE
Hillsboro00000000
Marquette0503311120

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Hillsboro17-96-0193/787/3
Marquette5-24-143/221/1

Hillsboro
Individual stats Have not been reported.

MarquetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Mackenzie Gieseler (#19, Jr.)3220000
Brooke Branstetter (#6, Sr.)3210000
Natalie Cox (#8, So.)3211001
Jess Willsey (#18, Jr.)4121000
Lauren Argo (#5, Jr.)4110000
Maddie Carney (#11, So.)1113001
Leah Ozersky (#20, Sr.)1113001
Alyssa Dienstbach (#14, Sr.)1100000
Noelle Politte (#16, Jr.)3022000
Sophia Dunn (#3, Jr.)3010000

