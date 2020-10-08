Box: Marquette 11, Hillsboro 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marquette
|0
|5
|0
|3
|3
|11
|12
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Hillsboro
|17-9
|6-0
|193/7
|87/3
|Marquette
|5-2
|4-1
|43/2
|21/1
|Hillsboro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Mackenzie Gieseler (#19, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brooke Branstetter (#6, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Natalie Cox (#8, So.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jess Willsey (#18, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Argo (#5, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Carney (#11, So.)
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Leah Ozersky (#20, Sr.)
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Alyssa Dienstbach (#14, Sr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Noelle Politte (#16, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sophia Dunn (#3, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
