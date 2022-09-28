Box: Marquette 11, Northwest Cedar Hill 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Marquette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|14
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|11-11
|6-1
|118/5
|77/4
|Marquette
|11-7
|1-1
|144/7
|99/4
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Carle Bachman (#12, IF, Jr.)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Carney (#11, P, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Peyton Wilson (#1, OF)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Natalie Cox (#24, P, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Grace Bonczek (#27, IF)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrey Watson (#25, C)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hailey Neuner (#9, IF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0