Box: Marquette 13, Northwest Cedar Hill 7

|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|12-19
|6-3
|154/5
|135/4
|Marquette
|17-9
|4-1
|185/6
|127/4
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Hailey Neuner (#9, IF, Jr.)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Natalie Cox (#24, P, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Maddie Carney (#11, P, Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Carle Bachman (#12, IF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Houchin (#15, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Natalie Danner (#26, OF)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Keim (#4, IF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Bonczek (#27, IF)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Aubrey Watson (#25, C)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Peyton Wilson (#1, OF)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0