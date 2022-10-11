 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Marquette 13, Northwest Cedar Hill 7

  • 0
1234567RHE
Northwest Cedar Hill0000000700
Marquette000000013130

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill12-196-3154/5135/4
Marquette17-94-1185/6127/4

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.

MarquetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Hailey Neuner (#9, IF, Jr.)2321100
Natalie Cox (#24, P, Sr.)3322001
Maddie Carney (#11, P, Sr.)4234102
Carle Bachman (#12, IF, Jr.)4220000
Grace Houchin (#15, OF, Sr.)2110000
Natalie Danner (#26, OF)1100000
Morgan Keim (#4, IF, Sr.)3100000
Grace Bonczek (#27, IF)4012100
Aubrey Watson (#25, C)4011000
Peyton Wilson (#1, OF)3010000

