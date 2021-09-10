 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 14, Rolla 4
Box: Marquette 14, Rolla 4

RHE
Marquette14140
Rolla400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Marquette8-21-086/929/3
Rolla4-20-057/639/4

MarquetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Carle Bachman (#12, OF, So.)4332000
Mackenzie Gieseler (#24, IF, Sr.)4222200
Noelle Politte (#17, IF, Sr.)3220010
Kinnedy Noyes (#6, OF, Sr.)3211000
Aubrey Watson (#37, C)4123000
Maddie Carney (#11, P, Jr.)2113001
Jess Willsey (#26, IF, Sr.)3110000
Elizabeth Peterson (#9, OF, Sr.)2111000
Sophia Dunn (#3, OF, Sr.)0100000
Lauren Argo (#5, C, Sr.)2012000

Rolla
Individual stats Have not been reported.

